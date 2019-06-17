These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, June 17, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Letters and visits land man in jail

Preston Crown Court

A man who repeatedly flouted a harassment order has been jailed for a total of 32 weeks by Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Anthony Lawrence Bennett, of no fixed abode, sent letters to his victim on three occasions despite being subject to a restraining order imposed in November 2018.

A restraining order is a court order which prohibits the subject contacting the victim, or attending their place of work or their home address.

The court heard the 56-year-old also turned up at his victim’s address in Lancaster on two occasions on March 15 and March 16 this year.

The bench ruled the matters were aggravated by the defendant’s record of previous offending.

Bennett pleaded guilty to five counts of breaching the court order.

The bench took his guilty plea into account and did not impose costs.

Drug and cash duo get four year term

Two Preston men who dealt cocaine in Morecambe have been jailed.

Adrian Lee, of Samuel Street, Callon, Preston, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply it.

The 29-year-old also admitted two charges of possessing criminal property in Manchester and Morecambe and was jailed for four years.

It came after a police probe in May 2017.

His co-defendant Daniel Lee, also 29, of Meanygate, Bamber Bridge, near Preston, pleaded guilty to the same charges and also received a four year jail term.

Judge Philip Parry, sentencing them at Preston Crown Court, ordered the forfeiture of £25,601.33 cash.

He also ordered the destruction of the drugs seized by police.

Court snaps

Kyle Collins, 19, of Kingsway, Heysham, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £100 compensation, a £200 fine and an £85 surcharge after admitting damaging a window and possessing cocaine.

Sam Richard Cooper, 27, of Water Street, Lancaster, must pay £71 compensation after admitting stealing a perfume gift set.

Stuart Crewsdon, 44, of Slyne Hall Heights, Slyne, Lancaster, admits being drunk in charge of a vehicle and received a £320 fine, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Damien Lee Withers, 29, of Harcourt Road, Lancaster, was discharged conditionally for six months after admitting stealing meat and must pay a £20 surcharge.

Tracey Jamieson, 39, of River Parade, Preston, was jailed for 12 weeks after admitting breaching a suspended jail term by stealing food.

Michael McGuiness, 27, of Ringwood Road, Preston, was banned for 20 months and given 200 hours unpaid work after admitting failing to give a breath test, failing to stop and driving without insurance, and must pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nicole Taylor, 19, of Birkett Drive, Preston, got 18 weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months, and 200 hours unpaid work after admitting aggravated vehicle taking, and making off without paying for fuel.

Gary Dowling, 41, of Marine Road West, Morecambe, got 18 weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months, and a restraining order after admitting assault, and must pay £100 compensation and a £115 surcharge.

Stephen Benson, 57, of Epping Place, Chorley, admits breaching a restraining order and must pay an £80 fine, £30 surcharge, and £85 costs.