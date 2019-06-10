These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, June 10, 2019

Have your say

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Man made ‘pistol sign’ at woman

Latest from Preston's courts

A man terrorised a woman at her home, a court has heard.



Lee Richardson, 22. of Hesketh Street, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, pleaded guilty to causing the woman to fear violence would be used against her over a period between September 24 and January 22.



Preston Magistrates’ Court heard he even entered her home and removed items belonging to her.



He also attended her home in December and threatened to smash her windows.



In another incident on December 22 he attended her home, made a “pistol sign” with his hands and directed it towards her.



The court heard he made numerous calls and sent numerous texts of an abusive and threatening nature over the same period of time.



The bench imposed a restraining order, a £270 fine, and a £30 surcharge.

Prison for road ban flout drink driver

A man terrorised a woman at her home, a court has heard.



Lee Richardson, 22. of Hesketh Street, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, pleaded guilty to causing the woman to fear violence would be used against her over a period between September 24 and January 22.



Preston Magistrates’ Court heard he even entered her home and removed items belonging to her.



He also attended her home in December and threatened to smash her windows.



In another incident on December 22 he attended her home, made a “pistol sign” with his hands and directed it towards her.



The court heard he made numerous calls and sent numerous texts of an abusive and threatening nature over the same period of time.



The bench imposed a restraining order, a £270 fine, and a £30 surcharge.

Felix Doran, 50, of Farringdon Crescent, Preston, was jailed for eight weeks after admitting breaching a restraining order and must pay a £115 surcharge.



Daniel McAteer, 30, of Robin Hey, Leyland, admits flouting sexual offender notification requirements and must pay a £180 fine, £30 surcharge and £200 costs.



Kenneth Andrews, 77, of Maudland Bank, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting sexually assaulting a woman, and must pay £85 surcharge and £200 costs.



Brian Wilfred Armistead 64, of Lancaster Road, Out Rawcliffe, Preston, was found guilty of driving without due care and attention and must pay a £440 fine, £44 surcharge and £85 costs.



John William Parker, 73, of Carr Lane, Warton, near Preston, admits driving without due care and attention and must pay a £293 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.



Augustus Gabriel, 57, of no fixed abode, was discharged for 12 months after admitting causing £1,000 damage to a glass door belonging to Telereal Trillium, and must pay £100 compensation.



Anne Rowena Clucas, 55, of Lords Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, was banned for three years and given a rehabilitation requirement after admitting failing to give a breath test, and must pay and £85 surcharge and £100 costs.



Marlon Luke Cross, 33, School Lane, Bamber Bridge, was given a rehabilitation requirement and 100 hours unpaid work after admitting using racially aggravated threatening behaviour, and must pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £50 costs.



Nathan Andrew Grounds, 35, of Udale Place, Ryelands, Lancaster, admits assaulting a woman and must pay a £108 fine, £30 surcharge, and £150 costs.