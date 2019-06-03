These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, June 03, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Drunk man was looking after child

Latest from Preston's courts

A man was found to be drunk while in charge of a child, a court has heard.

Peter Francis Neild, of Water Lane, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was ordered to do 180 hours of unpaid work by Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The 27-year-old was said to be drunk in Larches Lane while having the care of a child, who was aged under seven.

The youngster cannot be identified for legal reasons.

The incident dates back to January 19 this year.

On the same date the defendant admits he assaulted two women.

Neild also admitted obstructing a PC during the same incident.

He was ordered to complete a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement by the magistrates’ bench.

He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge as well as £85 towards his prosecution costs.

Fined over sharp flared wheel arch

A fancy addition to a BMW car landed a motorist in court.

Anthony John Dixon, of St Andrews Close, Euxton, Chorley, ended up out of pocket after fitting a set of flared wheel arches, which were deemed to be so sharp they could have injured someone.

The addition was spotted when the BMW was pulled over on London Road in Preston.

The 28-year-old driver had pleaded not guilty to a charge of using a vehicle when the condition of its accessories involved a danger.

But he was found guilty of the offence after a trial heard before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

He was ordered by the bench to pay a £501 fine.

He must also pay a £50 victim surcharge and contribute £200 towards costs.

Court briefs

Sharon Janice Doherty, 42, of Broadfields, Chorley, admits driving without insurance and must pay a £150 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Aaron Dickinson, 37, of Rysdale Crescent, Morecambe, was banned for 15 months after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £447 fine, £44 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michaela Whalley, 28, of Robin Street, Ribbleton, Preston, was found guilty of having no TV licence, and must pay a £60 fine, £30 surcharge an £120 costs.

Tamara Tunstall, 41, of no fixed abode, admits stealing Spiderman Lego and was jailed for a week.

Mohammed Patel, 38, of St Paul’s Road, Preston, admits assaulting a woman and must pay £50 compensation.

Cameron Thomas Livesey, 18, of Rufus Street, Preston, was given 18 weeks suspended for 12 months after admitting breaching a restraining order, and must pay a £115 surcharge.

Gavin Brown, 37, of Kennett Dive, Leyland, was discharged for three months after he was found guilty of failing to pay his rail fare, and must pay £4 compensation and £100 costs.

Robert Francis Brown, 30, of Arundel Place, Preston, was jailed for 34 weeks after admitting threatening unlawful violence towards other people, while subject to a suspended sentence.

Eileen McCann, 47, of Clitheroe Street, Preston, admits stealing baby clothes from TK Maxx, and was given eight weeks in jail, suspended for 18 months, with a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Milly Ann Chamberlain, 20, of Silsden Avenue, Ribbleton, Preston, was banned from driving for 12 months after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £180 fine, £30 surcharge, and £85 costs.