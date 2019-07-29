These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, July 29, 2019

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Perverting the course of justice

Preston Crown Court

A woman who was a witness in legal proceedings was intimidated by a man, a court has heard.

Jack Coulton, of Mill Street, Lancaster, contacted his victim on social media on March 1 asking for a “favour”, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

The 20-year-old then quizzed her about her “providing a statement”, and talked about a “four year” prison sentence, which the court heard had intimidated her.

Prosecutors said he intended to cause the investigation to be obstructed, perverted or interfered with.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He received a prison term of eight weeks suspended for 12 months.

The bench ruled a custodial term was necessary to highlight the distress his actions had caused to the victim.

Jail over domestic attack on a man

A man was subjected to a “repeated and sustained attack” in a domestic violence case.

Christopher Forshaw, of Stanley Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to causing his victim actual bodily harm.

The incident unfolded at an address in Preston on April 6 this year.

The 31-year-old defendant was jailed for 26 weeks.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court ruled the offence was serious enough to merit a prison term because it was committed in a domestic context, and while Forshaw was under the influence of alcohol.

The court was also told that Forshaw has a previous criminal record which includes convictions for violence.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Court snaps

Susan Knowles, 48, of Carrington Road, Adlington, admits stealing meat and fish and was jailed for eight weeks.

Katie Burgess, 28, of Wordsworth Terrace, Chorley, admits assaulting an emergency worker and must pay £100 compensation, and a £200 fine.

Nina Barber, 32, of Gillcroft, Eccleston, was banned for 17 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £396 fine, £39 surcharge and £85 costs.

Louis Dookie, 25, of Douglas Street, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was banned for 12 months after admitting drug driving and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon Chapman, 50, of Calico Close, Bamber Bridge, was discharged conditionally for a year after admitting being drunk and disorderly, and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Dean Lancaster, 30, of Shaw Hill Street, Chorley, got a rehabilitation activity and 150 hours unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, and must pay £200 compensation.

Adrian Langner, 35, of Towngate, Leyland, was discharged conditionally for a year after admitting being drunk and disorderly, and assaulting a man, and must pay an £80 fine, £50 compensation, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Crowdy, 37, of Ashworth Street, Preston, was discharged conditionally for a year after admitting stealing two blood pressure machines from Boots, and must pay compensation of £50, a £20 surcharge and £30 costs.

Simon Downs, 30, of Wesley Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, got a rehabilitation activity and 40 hours unpaid work after admitting possessing 26 small snap bags of cannabis, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.