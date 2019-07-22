These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, July 22, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Thief was on CCTV in an angling store

Preston Crown Court

A convicted burglar has admitted breaching his suspended jail term - as well as stealing a fishing lamp from an angling shop.

John Butler, 40, of Watling Street Road, Ribbleton, was given a suspended term by Burnley Crown Court last year for burgling a bike from a garage.

At that time he received a broken nose when the victim discovered him.

Prosecuting, Daniel Prowse said on April 1, the manager of Angling Direct on Church Street, Preston, checked CCTV and saw Butler hide a lamp up his jacket - before strolling to the till and paying for another item.

Recorder Michael Murray, sitting at Preston Crown Court, said he would make Butler’s order ‘more onerous’ by adding 50 hours unpaid work.

He added: “You’ve got yourself into trouble as you know by stealing - it was stupid.”

Pub fight man gets unpaid work order

A man who left a pub goer with a scar to his lip in a row about a pool game has been sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work.

Kieron Travis, of Alder Drive, Hoghton, Preston, was charged after a scuffle broke out in the Black Horse on Gregson Lane, near Hoghton, on April 12.

The 40-year-old previously pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to David Cuerden.

Travis had initially been a peacemaker when the row broke out in the pub, but then struck his victim in the face when tempers flared.

The married dad-of-two must was also ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation days.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court ruled Travis must pay his victim £1,500 in compensation, for his injury.

Court news

Mark Lesget, 36, of Old Bridge Way, Chorley, got a six month ban after admitting four counts of failing to give driver ID and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Peter Roberts, 53, of Foxcote, Chorley, was discharged for a year after admitting damaging a window and must pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Kane Steiner, 25, of Further Field, Bamber Bridge, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting being drunk and disorderly, and must pay a £20 surcharge and £40 costs.

Reece Connor, 22, of Duke Street, Preston, admits assaulting a man and must pay a £108 fine, £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Gavin Parker, 41, of Burgh Meadows, Chorley, must do 40 hours of unpaid work after admitting assaulting a woman and sending a grossly offensive or menacing message, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £150 costs.

Abdul Ahmed, 46, of St George’s Road, Deepdale, Preston, got six penalty points after admitting driving without insurance or a licence and must pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Tracey Wright, 35, of Pineway, Fulwood, Preston, was found guilty of having no TV licence and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £120 costs.

Carlous Lawrence, 33, of Chester Road, Preston, admits damaging a uPVC door and must pay £100 compensation

Tamara Tunstall, 41, of Beckett Court, Preston, admits five thefts, including alcohol and laundry products, and was jailed for 16 weeks

Blue Square Global Limited, of Salesbury Hall Road, Ribchester, Preston, admits failing to give driver ID and must pay a £513 fine, £51 surcharge and £85 costs.