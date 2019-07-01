These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, July 1, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

‘Cross county’ criminal is jailed

Latest news from Preston's courts.

A criminal who travelled into Lancashire from another county to commit crime two years ago has been sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

Martin Christopher Stokes, 24, of Sandhall Lane, Halifax, Yorkshire, committed thefts along with other offenders, Preston Magistrates’ heard, on June 13, 2017.

Stokes left a petrol station in Morecambe without paying, and stole a pressure washer and a 200 piece socket set, to the value of £339, belonging to Halfords in Lancaster.

He went on to steal a Voodoo Marasa and Carrera Crossfire electric bike and two Karcher pressure washers, to the value of £1,603.98, belonging to Halfords in Blackpool.

Later he was caught driving while disqualified and uninsured on the M61.

The bench ruled the offence was serious because it was a “group action”, and imposed a six month ban.

McDonald’s staff report drink driver

McDonald’s staff alerted police when an intoxicated driver bought food at the Drive Thru, magistrates heard.

Danielle Buchanan, 21, of The Doultons, Lostock Hall, Preston, was twice the legal limit when she drove to the Capitol Centre restaurant in Walton-le-Dale at 2.40am on June 5.

Defending, David Scully said it was a “foolish error of judgement” and that stress about finances had “come to a head”.

He added: “She had been out with friends and her ex partner and had a nice evening. She returned home by other means, hadn’t been driving, and had no intention of doing so.

“But for some inexplicable reason she decided to travel to McDonald’s.”

She was disqualified for 20 months.

Court snaps

Nigel Downie, 32, of Herbert Street, Preston, admits breaching a restraining order and must pay a £140 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Louise King, 43, of Gloucester Road, Chorley, must have six months drug treatment after admitting stealing 14 joints of lamb, beef and pork, worth £151.63 from Asda.

Stephen Wilkinson, 25, of Windholme, Lancaster, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting damaging solar lights, and must pay £30 compensation.

Stuart Lord, 48, of Hollinshead Street, Chorley, got a curfew after admitting stealing a drill and shampoo, and must pay an £85 surcharge.

Louise Barratt, 30, of Lancaster Road, Morecambe, admits stealing clothes and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Isaac Featon, 19, of Long Marsh Lane, Lancaster, was banned for 20 months after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Camilla McDonnell, 35, of Fleet Green, Lancaster, got a curfew after admitting assaulting a PC,and must pay compensation of £100 and a £85 surcharge.

Beverley Emberton, 51, of Chapel Lane, Longton, Preston, must do 200 hours unpaid work after being found guilty of being unfit to drive through drink, and must pay an £85 surcharge.

Gareth Allen, 39, of Birkdale Drive, Preston, got 80 hours unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sheryl Young, 50, of Fairview Avenue, St Annes, got a curfew after admitting failing to stop after an accident and driving without due care, and must pay £500 compensation.