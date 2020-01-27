These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, January 27, 2020

Have your say

Here is today's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

James Poddington, 28, of Ripon Street, Plungington, Preston, admits behaving in a violent manner by kicking the front counter in Preston police station and must pay a £40 fine, £32 surcharge and £40 costs.

Preston Crown Court

Sheraz Afzal, 29, of Hazelwood Avenue, Newton Mearns,Glasgow, got a restraining order after admitting stealing a woman’s coat and damaging a wall, and must pay a £100 fine, £450 compensation, and £85 costs.

Shabbir Patel, 58, of Tiber Street,Preston, was found guilty of driving without due care and attention, and without insurance and must pay a £180 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew Millburn, 29, of Kings Drive, Carnforth, must do 100 hours unpaid work after admitting committing arson at a woman’s home, damaging two cabinets and resisting a PC, and must pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

A man has denied a burglary at a florist on Adelphi Street, Preston, in which cash was stolen. Benjamin Ivor David, 38, of Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge, near Preston, will face a trial on May 21.

Bradley Wagstaff, 24, of Worcester Avenue, Denton, Manchester, admits drug supply offences in Morecambe, and will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on May 7.