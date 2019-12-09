These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, December 9, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Jack Butler, 26, of Clitheroe Street, Preston, must do 200 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation requirement after being found guilty of exposure, and must pay £250 compensation and £120 costs.

Preston Crown Court

Can Danisman, 46, of Lawrence Lane, Preston, was banned for a year after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £100 fine, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Oliver Bullock, 28, of Hazelmere Avenue, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, admitted failing to meet road insurance requirements and must pay a £192 fine, £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Camilla McDonnell, 35, of Fleet Green, Lancaster, got a curfew after admitting assaulting a police officer, and must pay a £90 surcharge.

Rudy Mancini, 65, of Waingate Court, Preston, got a curfew after admitting using threatening behaviour, and must pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Holden, 35, of Egan Street, Preston, was discharged for 12 months after admitting using racially aggravated threatening behaviour and must pay £250 compensation to his victim.

Lee Farrington, 29, of West Road, Lancaster, admits being drunk and disorderly at Blackpool’s Grosvenor Casino and must pay a £120 fine, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gavin Merrill, 33, of Robin Hey, Leyland, was discharged for six months after admitting damaging a window, and must pay £410 compensation.