These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, August 5, 2019

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Two women were assaulted by thief

Preston Crown Court

A thief has admitted assaulting two women.

Adrienne Hanlon, 40, of Clovelly Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, stole a silver watch from one of her victims during an incident on Novmber 11 last year, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

She also assaulted the woman.

Then, on December 4, she assaulted PC Rachel Philips, who was investigating the theft.

At first she denied two charges of assault and one of theft.

But she later pleaded guilty at a subsequent court hearing.

Hanlon was given a 12 month conditional discharge by the magistrates’ bench.

She was ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge as well as costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

She was also ordered to pay each of her victims £50 compensation.

Burglar must pay compensation

A man who burgled a barber’s shop in Chorley has been has been hit with a curfew order.

Carl Raymond Boothroyd, of Oak Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, stole two drills when he entered the Turkish Barber Shop on Market Street.

In three separate incidents, the 44-year-old also admits stealing four bottles of Jack Daniels and three bottles of vodka, to the value of £116 from a Morrison’s store, £98 booze from an Asda supermarket, and £170 of tracksuits from JD Sports.

He was given a curfew, rehabilitation requirement, and drug rehabilitation order by the bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court. They also ruled he must pay compensation of £400 to the barber’s shop and £170 compensation to JD Sports.

Court snaps

Lisa McFarlane, 34, of Bashall Grove, Leyland, got 16 weeks in jail, suspended for nine months and is banned from Booths and JD Sports for three months after admitting theft and using threatening behaviour.

Stephen Cowshill, 45, of Westminster Road, Morecambe, was given a curfew and a rehabilitation requirement after admitting theft from a shop.

Laura Whittle, 30, of Harestone Avenue, Chorley, was found guilty of failing to have a TV licence and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £120 costs.

Sarah Brennan, 28, of Mawson Mews, Lancaster, admits resisting a PC and must pay a £80 fine and £30 surcharge.

Anna Burrow, 40, of Lindeth Close, Silverdale, Carnforth, got a 17 month ban and 150 hours unpaid work after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £85 surcharge and £150 costs.

Kamil Szymanski, 28, of Hampsfell Drive, Morecambe, was banned for 24 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £466 fine, £346 surcharge and £85 costs.

Christopher Stonebanks, 36, of Blades Street, Lancaster, was discharged conditionally for six months after admitting possessing cannabis and must pay a £20 surcharge.

Wayne Nicholson, 42, of no fixed abode, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting stealing jeans from Primark and must pay a £20 surcharge.

Corey Fearon, 26, of Hazelhurst Drive, Garstang, was banned for 12 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £4240 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jennifer Seekings, 27, of Hopwood Street, Preston, was found guilty of failing to have a TV licence and must pay a £440 fine, £44 surcharge and £120 costs.