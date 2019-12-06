These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Friday, December 6, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Michael Scott, 34, of School Lane, Leyland, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and a woman, and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £300 towards costs.

Preston Crown Court

Paul Robert Dixon, 51, of Old Orchard, Fulwood, Preston, pleaded guilty to breaching a non molestation order and must pay a £382 fine, £38 victim surcharge and £200 towards costs.

Steven Astley, 38, of Chapel Street, Brinscall, Chorley, was found guilty of failing to meet road insurance requirements and must pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £100 towards costs.

Thomas Craig Green, 33, of Croft Avenue, Slyne, Lancaster, was banned for 25 months and got 120 hours of unpaid work after pleaded guilty to drink driving, and must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 towards costs.

Connor Lynch, 23, of Tarnbrook Road, Lancaster, admits causing £500 damage to a Lancashire Police Ford Focus and must pay £100 compensation, an £80 fine, a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sandra Casson, 40, of Prince Avenue, Carnforth, was discharged for 12 months after admitting twice stealing food and must pay £58 compensation.

Wayne Bailey, 31, of Ravens Close, Lancaster, was discharged for 12 months after admitting assaulting a woman and must pay a £20 surcharge and £150 costs.