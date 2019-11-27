These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's court - Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Mum pleads guilty to drink driving

Preston Crown Court

A mum who was caught drink driving had suffered a stressful time in the lead up to the event, a court has heard.

Angela Louise McNab, 41, of Bolton Road, Anderton, Chorley, was more than twice the limit when stopped in a BMW on Railway Road, Adlington on November 4.

Preston Magistrates’ Court was told after being unwell for two years she had handed in her notice at Virgin Atlantic and was unemployed, and her husband had ben made redundant.

Her father was suffering from cancer and her mother-in-law passed away.

In addition her daughter had been poorly.

A probation officer said the experience of the court system was a deterrent in appearing before the courts in the future.

She said: “She is mortifed, upset and heartbroken and recognises she made a stupid impulsive decision to drive.”

The bench imposed a £200 fine with a £31 surcharge and £85 costs, and banned her for 20 months.

Trio in dock over bike shop incident

A man has been sentenced over a break in at an electrical bike shop.

Ben Anthony Madgwick, 26, of Ribble Drive, Whitefield, pleaded guilty to burgling I-Cycle at Huntley’s Gate Farm in Samlesbury, near Preston, on May 6 this year with intent to steal.

He was given a curfew and must pay £348 compensation after admitting a second charge of possessing cannabis.

Peter King, 44, of Elmpark Gate, Rochdale, and Jason Butterworth, 40, of Higher Wood Street, Middleton were cleared of the charges, but King got a 12 month discharge after admitting handling a stolen PC mouse.

Court snaps:

Rosie Hendry, of Plungington Road, Fulwood, Preston, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and given a restraining order after pleading guilty to using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence. It follows an incident in Preston. The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court also ordered the 18-year-old to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Shaun Clarke, 44, of Denford Avenue, Leyland, was bound over for six months in the sum of £100 after admitting breaching the peace.

Aaron James Whitney, 21, of Willow Crescent, Ribbleton, Preston, was jailed for 50 days and given a restraining order after admitting harassment and making threats to a woman that her windows would be broken.

Colin Fredrick Eley, 55, of Caldermouth Farm, Oakenclough, near Garstang, was found guilty of throwing litter and must pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £168 towards prosecution costs.

Cameron Frank Farmer, 22, of Hindle Street, Darwen, East Lancashire, must do 80 hours unpaid work after being found guilty of assaulting a man in Chorley, and damaging an i-Phone, and must pay £200 compensation and £300 towards prosecution costs.