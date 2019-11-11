These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's court - Monday, November 11, 2019

Here is the latest round-up from Preston's courts.

Mark Albert Paton, 40, of Lancaster Road North, Preston, got a curfew, must have alcohol treatment and pay £85 after admitting assaulting a woman, possessing a knife, and stealing £17 of items from Poundland.

Preston Crown Court

Kerry Ann Harrison, 28, of Pall Mall, Chorley, admits using racially aggravated threatening behaviour, and must pay £100 compensation and an £80 fine.

Kyle Bayliss, 24, of Pall Mall, Chorley,was found guilty of failing to pay his rail fare, and must pay a £220 fine, £6.10 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Jackie Bramley, of Bolton Road, Chorley, was found guilty of keeping an unlicensed vehicle and must pay a £220 fine, £23.34 back duty, and £85 costs.

Chris Brooksbank, 30, of Grosvenor Street, Preston, was found guilty of keeping an unlicensed vehicle and must pay a £660 fine, £170 back duty, and £85 costs.

Lindsey Williams, 45, of Lulworth Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kelly Ann Batty, 43, of Ambleside Road, Ribbleton, Preston, admits having a knuckle duster and resisting a PC and was given a rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Alistair Pratley, 59, of Ripley Court, Lancaster, was banned for 20 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Georgina Thompson, 55, of West Road, Lancaster, was given a curfew and must have drug treatment after admitting two counts of theft of food from a shop, and must pay an £85 victim surcharge.