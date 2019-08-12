These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's Court - Monday, August 12, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Thief ordered to serve prison term

Preston Crown Court

A prolific shoplifter has been jailed after a crime spate against firms in Lancaster.

Sandra Casson, of Westminster Road, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to nine thefts.

Lancaster Magistrates’ Court heard on April 11, the 39-year-old stole £179.40 of booze from Booths in Lancaster.

She returned on April 20 and stole three bottles of spirits.

Three days later, on April 23, she stole meat from Marks and Spencer worth £104.82

On April 24, Casson entered The Borough Public House, stealing £20 from the premises.

Two days later she stole £150 of perfume from Boots in Lancaster - on two occasions.

Her spree continued on May 7 and 12. JPs ordered her to serve a 20-week jail term and pay a £115 surcharge. No compensation order was made.

Woman assaulted two police officers

Two police officers for different forces were assaulted by the same offender, a court has heard.

Teri Louise McLaughlin, 27, of Marsh Lane, Preston, assaulted British Transport Police officer during a fracas in Preston on New Year’s Day, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

Then later, while being transferred to police custody, the 27-year-old assaulted a detention officer.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker - a relatively new offence which has seen the maximum sentence for assault against emergency staff to double from six to 12 months in prison

The bench imposed a rehabilitation activity requirement: and ordered her to do 100 hours unpaid work.

She must also pay compensation of £100 to each of the officers involved.

Court snaps

Emma Smith, 29, of Edward Street, Lancaster, was given a rehabilitation requirement and is banned from entering all TK Maxx stores for six months after admitting theft, and must pay £29.98 compensation, a £85 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Christopher Murphy, 33, of Dawson Walk, Preston, was jailed for five weeks after admitting assaulting a PC and being drunk and disorderly.

Cheryl Ann Hesketh, 24, of Mark Close, Penwortham, admits damaging a man’s BMW, and was ordered to attend a probation centre for 12 hours and pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Damien Marsden Jones, 44, of Cardigan Street, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, must do 60 hours unpaid work after admitting assaulting a PC and being drunk and disorderly, and must pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

Simon Leslie Allonby, 26, of Hatfield Road, Preston, was banned for 12 months and must do 200 hours unpaid work after admitting two counts of drug driving and driving without insurance or a licence, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Garry Robinson, 34, of Bowlingfield, Ingol, got a rehabilitation activity and 120 hours unpaid work after admitting possessing cocaine and using threatening behaviour towards door staff, and must pay an £85 surcharge.

Jordan Rossall, 22, of Pall Mall, Chorley, was found guilty of failing to comply with a requirement to give information regarding deposits of controlled waste, and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £294.50 costs.

Anthony Mongan, 34, of Sycamore Drive, Penwortham, was found guilty of using a vehicle without a MOT certificate, and must pay a £220 fine, and £85 costs.

Michelle Woodcock, 30, of of Pall Mall, Chorley, was found guilty of failing to comply with a requirement to give information regarding deposits of controlled waste, and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £294.50 costs.