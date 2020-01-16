These are the latest cases and conviction from Preston's courts - Thursday, January 16, 2020

Have your say

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Claire Midgeley, 45, of New Rough Hey, Preston, was given a dog control order by Preston magistrates, requiring her dog Betty to be held on a lead, muzzled, and kept in a separate room when visitors attend, and she must pay £216 costs to Lancashire Police.

Preston Crown Court

Liam Robert De Lacy-English, 22, of West End Road, Morecambe, admits driving without due care and attention, and without a licence, and must pay a £300 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ionut Brumar, 22, of Argyll Road, Preston, was found guilty of driving without insurance, and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Murray Richard Jameson, 31, of Green Lane West, Garstang, was banned for 24 months and must do 80 hours unpaid work after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

William Brown, 40, of Yewtree Avenue, Ribbleton, Preston, got a curfew after admitting stealing a woman’s bag from Preston Railway Station, and must pay compensation of £100 and costs of £85.

Michael Prescott, 25, of Rothwell Road, Anderton, Chorley, was discharged for 12 months after admitting possessing cocaine and must pay £85 costs.

Janet Campbell, 69, of Aspen Gardens, Chorley, was banned for 17 months after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £155 fine, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Grant Sandiford, 34, of The Parklands, Catterall, Preston, was given 12 weeks in jail, suspended for a year, after admitting four counts of stealing alcohol from shops, and must pay £309.50 compensation.

Grant Western, 31, of Harrison Road, Chorley, was jailed for eight weeks after admitting flouting restraining order, causing a man to fear violence.

Lewis Baldwin, of Royal Avenue, Leyland, was found guilty of failing to keep a dog on a lead in a protected area and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £100 costs.