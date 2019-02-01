These are the faces of the criminals locked up in and around Preston in January

Have your say

These are the faces of criminals who have been jailed in and around Preston over the past month.

Their offences have included, dangerous driving, drug dealing, smuggling and rape.

Jailed for 14 months after slashing a police officer with a knife, leaving him with a 5cm wound to his arm.

Jailed for a total of 12 months; six months for dangerous driving and six months for a previous burglary charge.

Christopher Croasdale who attacked a mum in front of her young son has been sent back to prison for 34 weeks for flouting his notification requirements.

Twenty men are now behind bars for a total of 185 years after Cheshire Constabularys Serious Organised Crime Unit uncovered their dangerous criminality as they supplied cocaine in the North West

Jailed for eight years for 'conspiracy to Cheat the Revenue' for his part in the smuggling of raw tobacco into illegal factories in Preston, Blackburn, Bury and Essex.

Jailed for two years after wielding a meat cleaver and robbing a woman in Plungington. He pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.