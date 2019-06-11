These are the faces of the criminals jailed for serious crimes across Lancashire in May

A number of criminals were jailed in May for serious crimes across Lancashire.

Here are the most serious offenders. This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed serious offences when Lancashire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

Alexander Francis Swales, 26, of Burholme Road, Preston, was jailed for four years for possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply it.

Stephen Derbyshire, 34, chased Michael Hart, 31, and stabbed him 16 times in the face, neck and chest shortly after crashing his car into his vehicle. He was given a life sentence with a minimum of 20 years at Preston Crown Court.

Dean Halliwell, 29, of Westminster Road, Morecambe, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday May 8.

Andrew Kelly, 33, of Westminster Road, Morecambe, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday May 8.

Alan White, 41, of Euston Road, Morecambe, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday May 8.

Neil Gray, 71, now of Plodder Lane, Farnworth, Bolton, groomed and abused a 13-year-old boy while he was a curate at St Lawrence's in Chorley, living in church accommodation on Highfield Road South in the 1970s.

Three members of a Vietnamese gang that turned dozens of Lancashire homes into cannabis farms have been ordered to pay back their gains. The gang was jailed for a total of 35 years in December.

