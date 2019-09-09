These are the faces of the criminals jailed for serious crimes across Lancashire in August

A number of criminals were jailed in August for serious crimes across Lancashire.

Here are the most serious offenders. This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed serious offences when Lancashire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

Tommy Smith (six and a half years), Scott Paton (25 months), Leonard Perkins (eight weeks), and Mary Smith (15 months) were sentenced at Preston Crown Court for their part in a 1 million stolen goods operation. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Disgraced former fireman, Gavin Kirkham, 42, was jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault after a trial at Preston Crown Court. jpimedia Buy a Photo

A "lookalike" of Friends actor David Schwimmer was jailed for nine months for theft and fraud offences. Abdulah Husseini, 36, used a stolen bank card to make or attempt to make fraudulent purchases at four shops in Blackpool. jpimedia Buy a Photo

20-year-old Liam Reece from Chorley was jailed for 16 months after pleading guilty to two Deliberate Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on the Greater Manchester Police and Cheshire Constabulary websites. jpimedia Buy a Photo

