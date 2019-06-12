These are the cars that were stopped and prosecuted for offences on Lancashire's roads in May

These are the cars which were stopped, and often seized for all sorts of offences in May. (All pictures from the @LancsRoadPolice Twitter feed)

#MN38 of #T2TacOps had a sneaky suspicion something wasnt right with this one on the M55 @ Bpool! Turns out the disqualified driver was in drink driving his partners car! Blew 92 roadside

The occupants of this pickup truck in Blackpool decided not to stick around and speak with us, fleeing on foot along alleyways leaving personal belongings behind.

#HQ80 The driver of this vehicle was caught delivering food without insurance, no seat belt and no driving license. One vehicle sezied and the driver summonsed to court.

A check on this car leaving Blackpool on the M55 showed that the mot had expired in August 2018. The driver didnt know when it expired. Tor issued to the driver.

