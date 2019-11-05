These are the 'appalling' conditions where 54 dogs were forced to live in filthy locked cages
The RSPCA has released harrowing pictures of a Morecambe home where 54 dogs were kept locked in small, filthy cages.
Kilmany O'Connor, 57, was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment at Lancaster Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday, November 4), suspended for two years after being convicted of animal neglect.
Environmental Health were called in after concerns were raised about the hygiene of the home in Morecambe. Pic: RSPCA
Social Services were also called to the home due to the filthy and hazardous condition of the home. Pic: RSPCA
Kilmany O'Connor's home was raided under the Animal Welfare Act (2006) on April 9 after concerns were raised about the welfare of her dogs. Pic: RSPCA
