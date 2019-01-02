These are the 9 most wanted people in Lancashire in 2019 Can you help Lancashire Police track down these 9 wanted men? Lancashire Police are asking anyone with information on any of the people below to call 101. 1. Andrius Navickas, 34, Male A warrant was issued for the arrest of Andrius Navickas, who has links with East Lancashire, in January this year at Westminster Magistrates Court in respect of extradition proceedings. other Buy a Photo 2. Arif Umarji Patel, 51, Male Arif Patel is wanted for conspiracy to cheat the public revenue, conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to sell or offer for sale goods with an unauthorised trade mark. ugc Buy a Photo 3. David Mellor, 40, Male David Mellor who is wanted after breaching a court order, is described as having collar length light brown hair, blue eyes, a ginger moustache and a tattoo on his right ankle. other Buy a Photo 4. Rizwan Riaz, 25, Male Police want to speak to Rizwan Riaz in connection with an allegation of rape in November 2015. He has links to Preston, Nelson and Burnley, but may have taken a flight to Northern Ireland. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3