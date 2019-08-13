These are the 14 places in Lancaster with the highest reports of crime - how does your area compare?
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of crime across the city.
This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of crime for June 2019 in each area. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts. Images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific location.
1. Ashbourne Close area - 7
There were 7 reports of crime in the Ashbourne Close area