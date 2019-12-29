In January the region was left stunned when much loved TV presenter Dianne Oxberry passed away following a short illness on Thursday, January 10, 2019. Read the full story: http://bit.ly/35s2JsC

These are the 12 most read stories on the Lancashire Post website in 2019

We've covered many stories that have struck a chord with readers in 2019.

Here we revisit the the most read story from each month in 2019.

Rosie Darbyshire, 27, from Ribbleton was found dead in February after suffering serious head injuries. Her boyfriend Ben Topping was later jailed for a minimum term in prison as 20 years for her murder. Full story: http://bit.ly/2svBCOH

1. Preston family paid heartbreaking tribute to 'goofy and crazy' Rosie Darbyshire

A 17-year-old boy was injured after a gang of 12 people arrived at the college campus in Leyland wearing balaclavas and wielding knives and a machete in March. A number of arrests followed. Full story: http://bit.ly/36CYM4v

2. Arrests following targeted knife attack at Runshaw College

Our picture special from the reunion night of legendary nightclub Tokyo Jos brought back memories for many of our readers, as did the night itself in April. Full story: http://bit.ly/38SPIdQ

3. Legendary Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's stages reunion

A serious accident on the M6 forced authorities to close the motorway in both directions between junctions 27 and 28 on May 15, 2019. The motorway remained closed until the early hours. Full story: http://bit.ly/2rPJhY4

4. M6 'not likely to reopen until after midnight' after serious crash

