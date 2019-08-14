Crime

These are the 11 places in Chorley and South Ribble with the highest reports of crime - how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of crime across Chorley and South Ribble.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of crime for June 2019 in each area. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts. Images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific location.

There were 7 reports of crime in the Market Street area

1. Market Street area, Chorley - 7

There were 7 reports of crime in the Grundy Street area

2. Grundy Street area, South Ribble - 7

There were 9 reports of crime in the Bymbrig Close area

3. Bymbrig Close area, South Ribble - 9

There were 8 reports of crime in the St Aidans Road area

4. St Aidans Road area, South Ribble - 8

