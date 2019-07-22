The Preston streets with the most reports of muggings in the last six months have been revealed by police

These are the 10 Preston streets where you're most likely to get mugged

The Preston streets with the most reports of muggings in the last six months have been revealed by police.

According to police data, there have been a total of 58 mugging crimes in Preston from January to May this year. These are the 10 Preston streets which experienced the highest frequency of "theft from person" crimes in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were 23 theft from person crimes on or near Fishergate in the last six months.

1. Fishergate

There were 23 theft from person crimes on or near Fishergate in the last six months.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were four theft from person crimes in or near Preston bus station in the last six months.

2. Preston Bus Station

There were four theft from person crimes in or near Preston bus station in the last six months.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were four theft from person crimes in or near Preston Station in the last six months.

3. Preston Station

There were four theft from person crimes in or near Preston Station in the last six months.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were three theft from person crimes on or near Main Sprit Weind in the last six months.

4. Main Sprit Weind

There were three theft from person crimes on or near Main Sprit Weind in the last six months.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3