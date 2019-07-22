These are the 10 Preston streets where you're most likely to get mugged
The Preston streets with the most reports of muggings in the last six months have been revealed by police.
According to police data, there have been a total of 58 mugging crimes in Preston from January to May this year. These are the 10 Preston streets which experienced the highest frequency of "theft from person" crimes in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Fishergate
There were 23 theft from person crimes on or near Fishergate in the last six months.