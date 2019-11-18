These are the 10 places in Preston with the highest reports of anti-social behaviour - how does your area compare?
The latest anti-social behaviour statistics for Preston have been revealed.
Official data for September has been published by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. Below are the areas of Preston with 4 or more reported incidents in the same time period.
1. Cheapside
4 reports of anti-social behaviour were recorded in or near here in September 2019.
Google
other
2. Heatley Street
4 reports of anti-social behaviour were recorded in or near here in September 2019.
Google
other
3. Fleet Street
4 reports of anti-social behaviour were recorded in or near here in September 2019.
Google
other
4. Butler Street
4 reports of anti-social behaviour were recorded in or near here in September 2019.
Google
other
View more