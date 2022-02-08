These are five of the most wanted fugitives in Lancashire

Police on Tuesday (February 8) launched an appeal to find five of the most wanted fugitives in Lancashire.

Officers said they were wanted in connection with some "serious offences".

Chief Supt Karen Edwards, of West Police, said: "We work relentlessly to pursue those people who are trying to evade justice and sometimes we need the help of the community to be our eyes and ears.

"I would urge anyone who knows where any of these individuals are, or who has any information which could help us track them down to get in touch."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0636 of February 8.

For immediate sightings call 999.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

1. Radcliffe Lewis Radcliffe Lewis, 42, is wanted in connection with an investigation to human trafficking and prostitution. He is described as 6ft tall, of slim build with brown eyes. His last known address was Norbreck Road in Blackpool. He also has links to Manchester. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

2. Cameron Casson Cameron Casson, 21, is wanted in connection with robbery and assault last month. He is 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with blue eyes. His last known address was Vale Road in Lancaster. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

3. Lewis Feehan Lewis Feehan, aka James Howson, 20, is wanted in connection with a serious assault in October 2021. He is 5ft 10 in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and a tattoo on his left arm. His last known address was Kelvin Road in Thornton. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

4. Ashley Grundy Ashley Grundy, 30, is wanted on recall to prison after he was convicted in West Yorkshire of a number of offences including dangerous driving and possession of a knife. He is 5ft 10in tall, of heavy build with brown eyes. His last known address was Preston Street in Kirkham, but he also has links to Preston and West Yorkshire. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales