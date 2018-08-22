The history of Preston Prison and what's it like inside?

Have your say

Preston is a Victorian prison. Its wings were constructed between 1840 and 1895 on a site occupied since 1790.

The prison closed in 1931, reopened for military use in 1939 and as a civilian prison in 1948. It became a local prison in 1990.

It is a category B prison - Convicted criminals are generally placed in category B prisons if they are not deemed to be the highest level of security threat. However, they are still recognised as being ‘high risk’ and require significant security measures to ensure they do not escape.

Some of the sports provided for inmates include body pump; spinning; circuit training, indoor cricket and football.

It has facilities for the following religions: Christians, Buddhist, Hindu, Jehovah Witness, Jewish, Mormon, Sikh, Pagan.

It has a series of specialist health clinics, including... Dentist (four days a week); Full time mental health team including a crisis team; Optician (fortnightly) podiatry (monthly) and weekly stop smoking courses.

Education classes available include: Art, Computer Studies, Crafts, Creative Writing, English, Maths, Graphic design and sign language.

How much money is spent on the prison? Latest figures for the prison's budget...

Annual Budget: £17,900,000 (2011-12)*

Approx cost per prisoner place (2010): £36,083

*The annual budget allocated to the governor covers all major costs of running the prison but excludes most costs related to education and healthcare.