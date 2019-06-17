The 15 worst streets for violence and sexual offences in Preston in 2019 - revealed by Police

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019 - the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 75 violence and sexual offences reports in Preston. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Fishergate There were 10 reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Fishergate.

2. Lancaster Road There nine reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Lancaster Road.

3. Lord Street There were five reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Lord Street.

4. Warwick Street There were four reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Warwick Street.

