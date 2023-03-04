Ten men are charged with over 50 offences relating to child sexual exploitation in Bolton

On Thursday, March 2, Greater Manchester Police secured charges for 10 men linked to an investigation into child sexual exploitation between 2016 and 2018 in the Blackrod area of Bolton.

Ashley Darbyshire, 26, of Westhoughton has been charged with 15 offences, including five counts of rape of a female under the age of 16, seven counts of sexual activity with a female under 16, three counts of inciting a female under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvie Aspden, 23, of Bolton has been charged with three counts of sexual activity with a female under 16

Multiple men have been charged for child sexual exploitation offences in Bolton.

Cory Barrett, 22, of Wigan has been charged with seven offences, including three counts of rape of a female under 16, two counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16 and two counts of sexual assault of a female under the age of 16

Daniel Flatters, 32, of Bolton has been charged with four offences, including one count of rape of a female under the age of 16, two counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16 and one count of aggravated TWOC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Poulson, 29, of Bolton has been with charged with 10 offences, including four counts of rape of a female under 16, five counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16 and one count of sexual communication with a female under the age of 16

Jamie Fitzgerald, 34, of Bolton, has been charged with one count of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16

Elliott Turner, 34, of Bolton, has been charged with one count of rape of a female under the age of 16

Ross Corley, 28, of Bolton has been charged with two counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brandon Harwood, 23, of Bolton, is charged with three counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16

Richard Haslam, 34, of Bolton has been charged with five offences, including three counts of rape of a female under the age of 16 and two counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16

These charges come following an investigation, Operation Pavarotti, which was launched in 2018, following the disclosure of numerous offences from multiple victims that had taken place over the previous two years in Blackrod and Adlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All 10 defendants will appear at Bolton Combined Court on Tuesday, April 4.

Detective Inspector Dave Sinclair, of GMP's Bolton CID, said: "These charges are significant in our fight against child sexual exploitation and we are committed to bringing those who commit these crimes to justice.

"A significant and exhaustive investigation has been conducted and the victims in this case are being supported by specialist officers at this time, and we thank them for their continued bravery and strength.

“We would like to reassure the public that reports of these types of crimes are taken seriously and we will act on any information provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad