Ten charged after mass street brawl in Lancashire

Ten people have been charged following a mass street brawl in Lancashire in which a man suffered a stab wound, say police.

Police were called at around 7:20pm on Saturday June 24 to a report of a large group of people fighting on Whalley New Road in Blackburn.

Around 20 to 30 people were thought by police to have been involved with some of them in possession of weapons including baseball bats and bricks.

A 32-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his abdomen and several people sustained ‎injuries including women and children.

On Monday, December 4, police charged three men, three women, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy in relation to the incident.

It follows two earlier charges.

Those charged are as follows:

A 16-year-old boy from Blackburn is charged with section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986. He is due to attend Blackburn Youth Court on the December 29 .

Nabeela Ishtiaq, 42, of Whalley New Road, Blackburn is charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. She is due to attend Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on the December 28.

Bushra Ghazanfar, 43 of Whalley New Road, Blackburn is charged with section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986. She is due to attend Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on the December 28.

Shamas Khan, 33, of Providence Street, Blackburn is charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. He is due attend Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on the December 21.

Farzana Din, 35, of Whalley New Road, Blackburn is charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. She is due to attend Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on the December 21.

A 17-year-old girl from Blackburn is charged with section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986. She is due to attend Blackburn Youth Court on the January 8.

Cameron Khan, 18, of Chorlton Gardens, Blackburn is charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to attend Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on the December 21.

Arshad Mahmood, 43 of Whalley New Road, Blackburn is charged with encouraging/assisting in the commission of an offence. He is due to attend Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on the December 21.

Hamza Ishtiaq, 20, of Whalley New Road, Blackburn was charged on 26th June with assault and has been remanded in custody. He is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on the March 5.

Irfan Mahmood, 37, of Great Townley Street, Preston was charged on 19th July with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on the March 5.

DI Nicola Bithell from Blackburn Police said: “I would like to thank those who have offered information and assisted the enquiry. It is important that the public work with the police to make their communities a safer place and prevent such abhorrent behaviour reoccurring on their streets and in their neighbourhoods.

“We appreciate how concerning this incident was to local residents and we would like to reassure the community that we do not tolerate this type of behaviour. The progress we have made with the investigation is testament to that.”