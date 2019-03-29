Teens on bicycles rob man at knifepoint and loot his van outside youth centre in Preston

Have your say

A man has been robbed at knifepoint by teenagers on bicycles outside a youth centre in Ribbleton.



Two teenage boys threatened a man with a knife outside Moor Nook Youth and Community Centre in Ribbleton at 4.30pm on Tuesday, March 19.

The man was threatened with the knife after he caught the youths looting his van outside the youth centre in Waddington Road.

A number of valuable possessions were stolen during the armed robbery.

A police spokesman said: "We are looking for witnesses of a knifepoint robbery that occurred on Waddington Road in Ribbleton on Tuesday, March 19 at 4.30pm.

"Two males have stolen property from a van before threatening the owner with a knife and cycling away."

If you saw this incident or have any information concerning the offenders, please email the investigating officer at 8528@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.