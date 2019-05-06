Teenager to appear at Preston Crown Court charged with murder of Alex Davies

A teenager will appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday charged with the murder of 18-year-old Alex Davies.

Alex’s body was found by a walker in woodlands on Parbold Hill, Lancashire on Wednesday, May 1 at 5.25pm.

According to a Home Office post-mortem the Skelmersdale teenager had been stabbed and asphyxiated.

A 17-year-old from Chorley, charged with his murder, appeared at Preston Magistrates Court this morning - on Monday, May 6. He confirmed his name and address to the court but cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Magistrates remanded the boy into custody to return to Crown Court on Wednesday, May 8.

Police officers are continuing to look into what happened and Det Ch Insp Geoff Hurst, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major investigation Team (FMIT) said: “My thoughts and the thoughts of every member of the team that have worked on this inquiry are with Alex’s family and friends at this exceptionally tragic and difficult time.

“I am aware of the huge impact this crime has had on the community of Parbold, but I am heartened at the way that same community has pulled together and been so respectful to Alex, his family and to my officers who have been out trying to find the evidence that we need.

“While a youth has been charged our enquiries will still continue in the Parbold and Chorley areas and I would urge you to continue supporting the investigating officers.

“If you have any information that you think may be relevant, no matter how small, please let us know by calling 101 quoting log reference 0460 of May 3 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Alternatively you can submit information through the major crime web portal at http://socsi.in/h7CtW