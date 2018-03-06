Teenager spotted waving BB gun out of car in Leyland

A teenager was spotted waving a BB gun out of a moving vehicle in Leyland, say police.

Police pulled over a Red Ford at around 3.45pm on Monday after the incident was reported to police on Golden Hill Lane.

A police spokesman said in a post to Twitter: "Waving a BB gun around out of a moving car is highly dangerous and very stupid.

"This 15-year-old didn't realise the ramifications, so words of advice given on this occasion.

"Good teamwork between our different TacOps departments though in stopping the vehicle."