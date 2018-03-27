Teenager shot in face with 'gas powered gun' in Penwortham

A teenager was left with a ball bearing lodged in his face after he was shot with a gas powered gun in Penwortham, say police.

The 17-year-old is reported to have been sat with two friends on Marl Croft at around 8.30pm on Monday when a black Corsa pulled up alongside them.

A person inside the vehicle is then said to have pointed a gas powered type gun at the group which fired a ball bearing - hitting the teenager in the right cheek.

Police are now appealing for members of the public to get in touch if they witnessed the incident or have any information that may help with their investigation.

A spokesman for the police said: "A ball bearing became lodged in the teenager's right cheek after someone fired a gas powered type gun.

"It seems that he was sat on his bike in the street when a black Corsa, which is described as only two or three years old, pulled up.

"The gun, which was pistol sized, fired causing a ball bearing to become lodged in the teenager's cheek."

The teenager is not believed to have been seriously injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 1418.