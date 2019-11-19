Teenager jailed for attempted knifepoint robbery in Blackburn

Have your say

A teenager has been jailed after an attempted knifepoint shop robbery in Blackburn.

Kyah Hammond, 18, of Oversetts Road, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, was sentenced on Thursday (November 14) at Preston Crown Court following the incident last year.

Kyah Hammond, 18, of Oversetts Road, Swadlincote, Derbyshire (Image: Lancashire Police handout)

At around 1.30pm on Saturday, October 6, 2018, a masked man carrying a large kitchen knife entered a convenience store in Manxman Road in Blackburn.

He threatened the shopkeeper demanding cash but made off empty-handed after the shopkeeper contacted police.

Following CCTV and telephony enquiries, Hammond was later arrested in Derbyshire.

Clothing was found which matched those seen on CCTV from the shop.

He was charged with attempted robbery and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

After pleading guilty to the offences last month, Hammond was sentenced to 20 months in a young offenders’ institute.

Det Con Alex Summers, of Lancashire Police, said: "Hammond’s behaviour was very threatening and it was only thanks to the quick-thinking actions of the victim, who contacted police, which helped prevent a more serious outcome.

"The attempted robbery of a shop, very much at the heart of the community, left many residents shocked and appalled.

"We welcome the sentence handed down at court."