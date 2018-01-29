Teenager arrested after 'flashing' incident in Bamber Bridge

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure following an incident in Bamber Bridge, say police.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested at around 7pm on Sunday, January 28 after an investigation.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or people who may hold CCTV of the incident to contact them.

Officers were called out after reports of an indecent exposure in the town around Station Road, between Carr Street and Kingsway at around 8.45am and 9.15am on Sunday morning.

The teenager remains in custody.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log reference LC-2018-01-28-0436.