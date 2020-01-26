Teenager arrested after double stabbing in Preston as police introduce stop and search powers

A teenage boy has been arrested after a man and woman were stabbed in separate incidents in Preston today.

Detectives believe the two attacks are linked to a third incident, when a teenager was threatened with a knife at Deepdale Retail Park this afternoon (Sunday January 26).

Police can stop and search anyone in the area shown after an order was made following two stabbings just hours apart.

READ MORE: Knife crime hits a seven-year high in Lancashire

Police are on high alert amid concerns of further violence in the Deepdale area and have put a section 60 order in place that allows them to stop and search people without suspicion of any offence.

The first incident took place at around 3:45pm on Sunday when a man in his 50s was approached at Sainsbury’s at Deepdale and stabbed in the abdomen. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery, a force spokesman said, however his injury is not believed to be life threatening.

Then, at around 6:45pm, a woman in her 20s contacted emergency services and said she had been assaulted in the Blackpool Road area.

She was taken to hospital and treated for a single stab wound, also to her abdomen. Police say they do not know if anything was stolen in the incident.

Around five minutes later, a teenage boy was reportedly threatened with a knife and had his bike stolen at Deepdale Retail Park.

Police are treating the three incidents as being linked at this stage.

A 16-year-old boy from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, robbery and section 18 wounding. He is currently in police custody.

As a result of the incidents, police patrols have been increased in the area and a section 60 order will remain in force until 3am on Monday. The area covered is shown on the map.

A Section 60 gives police the power to search people or vehicles without suspicion in an area where we believe violence could take place.

Inspector Phil Orme of Preston Police, said: “These are very serious incidents where violence or threats of violence have been used.

“The incidents have been confined to a small geographic area and have been very similar in nature. At this stage, we believe they are linked.

“While we have made an arrest, our enquiries are very much ongoing. If you witnessed any of these crimes taking place or have any information at all that could help, please get in touch as soon possible."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1152 of January 26.