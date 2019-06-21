Teenager, 16, among two injured in knife attack at a Preston house

A woman and a 16-year-old girl have been injured following a knife attack in a Preston house.

Police were called at around 9:25pm on Thursday evening (June 20) following reports of an altercation at an address in Derry Road, Ribbleton.

Derry Road in Preston (Google Maps)

It is believed that a man stabbed a woman in her thirties causing injuries to her arm and face.

A 16-year-old girl who tried to intervene was also attacked, suffering an injury to her head.

They were both taken to Royal Preston Hospital to be treated for lacerations. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The offender made off from the scene.

A 33-year-old man was later arrested in Rochdale and is currently in police custody.

Inspector Martin Pearson said: “We would like to reassure local residents that we believe all parties are known to each other and this was an isolated attack. We do not believe there is a threat to the wider public.

“Our thoughts are with the two victims of this nasty attack who we hope and trust will make a speedy recovery from their ordeal.”

If anyone has any information that could assist our investigation, they can call 101 quoting incident reference 1762 of June 20..