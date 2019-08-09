Teenager, 14, from Lancashire charged on suspicion of supplying heroin and cocaine

Have your say

A Lancashire teenager has been charged for possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The 14-year-old from Lancashire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was visited by police officers on Monday (August 5) at round 7pm where where they found two packages, suspected to be heroin and cocaine, and cash in a bag, behind a sofa.

A 14-year-old from Lancashire has been charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing heroin with intent to supply and possession of cannabis

The incident happened at an address near Sheerness town centre in Kent.

Approximately 200 wraps of suspected heroin and cocaine, a bag suspected to contain cannabis and two mobile phones were also seized.

The boy was charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing heroin with intent to supply and possession of cannabis.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 7.

At the hearing he was further remanded in custody to appear at Medway Youth Court on Tuesday, August 13.