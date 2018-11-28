Teenage girl attacked and sexually assaulted in Preston

Have your say

A teenage girl was attacked and sexually assaulted in Preston.

The 16-year-old had been walking on Meadow Street when she was approached by a man who assaulted her before making off from the scene.

He is described as Asian, 5ft 11in tall, of average build and was wearing a cream or light-coloured tracksuit.

The attack took place close to the Catherine Beckett Community Centre on Tuesday between 10.10pm and 10.15pm.

Police are now appealing for witnesses with a number of people in the area after the Preston North End vs Middlesbrough football match at Deepdale stadium.

Det Con Liz Sheard, of Preston CID, said: “We are appealing for information after a teenage girl was attacked and sexually assaulted in Preston.

“The victim has been left very shaken and upset and we want to find the man responsible.

“A number of people were in the area around the time of the offence following the end of the Preston North End and Middlesbrough match.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously, or the man described, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1406 of November 27.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org