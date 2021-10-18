The incident occurred on Barbara Castle Way, at the junction with Penny Street, at around 8.10pm on Saturday (October 16).

A white saloon car - thought to be a VW Passa with a 13-plate - was travelling along the carriageway when it collided with a teenage boy.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment for a leg injury.

Police said a man was helping police with their enquiries, but urged anyone with information to come forward.

PC David Todhunter, of Lancashire Police's Tactical Operations Unit, said: "If anyone witnessed all or part of this incident or you were in the area at around the same time and have CCTV or dashcam footage please get in touch."

Anyone with information should call 101 or e-mail [email protected], quoting log number 1402 of October 16.

Information can also be reported online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

