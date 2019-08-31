Teenage boy from Accrington charged with Lindsay Birbeck murder

A teenage boy from Accrington has been charged with the murder of Lindsay Birbeck.

Lindsay, 47, a teaching assistant and mum of two, went missing from home on August 12.

A murder inquiry was launched after her body was found at Accrington Cemetery on Saturday, August 24.

A post-mortem examination showed she died as a result of compression of the neck.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service detectives have today charged a teenage boy with the murder of Lindsay Birbeck.

“The 16-year-old youth from Accrington, who cannot be named under the law, is due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.”

Police added: “Our thoughts remain with Lindsay's family and friends.”

Lindsay’s family have been told of this latest development.