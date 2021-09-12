Police were called at around 3 pm on Friday, September 10, to The Paddock, Fulwood following a report of an assault on an elderly man.

Officers attended to find a man in his 80s with a facial injury. He was later taken to the hospital for treatment but sadly died yesterday morning, September 11.

A post mortem examination found the cause of death to be as a consequence of his facial injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have arrested a 19 year old

A murder investigation was launched and following a number of enquiries, a 19-year-old man from Preston has today (September 12) been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody.

Police confirmed that the victim’s next of kin have been informed and have expressed their sorrow to the family.

The force is appealing for witnesses and asking anybody who witnessed the assault or who has any information at all that they think might help to get in contact with the police.

DCI Allen Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely distressing time.

The elderly man was attacked at the Paddock in Fulwood

“A murder investigation is underway and while we have made an arrest our enquiries are still very much ongoing and I would ask any witnesses to please get in touch. I would also ask people to check their CCTV or dashcam footage from around the area to see if they have captured anything which could assist our enquiries.

“I appreciate this incident will cause residents a great deal of concern and we have increased reassurance patrols in the area. There are also officers carrying out door to door enquiries. If you see them in the area feel free to say hello and pass on any information you may have.”