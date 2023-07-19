News you can trust since 1886
Teenage boy, 13, arrested after suspected arson attack at Preston primary school causes ‘thousands of pounds worth of damage’

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after a suspected arson attack at a primary school in Preston caused “thousands of pounds worth of damage.”
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 13:28 BST

Police were called after the playground equipment at Goosnargh Oliverson’s School went up in flames shortly before 2am on Monday (July 17).

Officers said the fire caused “thousands of pounds worth of damage.”

A 13-year-old boy from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson not endangering life.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after a suspected arson attack at Goosnargh Oliverson’s School (Credit: Google)A 13-year-old boy was arrested after a suspected arson attack at Goosnargh Oliverson’s School (Credit: Google)
He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon (July 18).