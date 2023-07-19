Teenage boy, 13, arrested after suspected arson attack at Preston primary school causes ‘thousands of pounds worth of damage’
A 13-year-old boy was arrested after a suspected arson attack at a primary school in Preston caused “thousands of pounds worth of damage.”
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 13:28 BST
Police were called after the playground equipment at Goosnargh Oliverson’s School went up in flames shortly before 2am on Monday (July 17).
Officers said the fire caused “thousands of pounds worth of damage.”
A 13-year-old boy from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson not endangering life.
He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon (July 18).