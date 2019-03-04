Teen suspects released on bail after stabbing in Fulwood

Have your say

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 17-year-old girl in Preston have been released on bail.

A teenage boy and girl, both aged 16, were arrested on Friday after a 17-year-old girl was stabbed in Fulwood on Friday, March 1.

The pair have now been bailed until Friday, March 29.

An ambulance attended the report of a stabbing at Levensgarth Avenue at around 7.30pm on Friday.

A 17-year-old girl was found with puncture wounds to her back.

She was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital for treatment where she remained overnight.

The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Two 16-year-olds were arrested a short time later on suspicion of wounding and an investigation was launched.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Dan Onions, from Preston CID, said: “This is a serious incident where a young girl has sustained nasty injuries.

"Although, at this stage the injuries are not thought to be life threatening it is purely through good fortune that the outcome has not been more serious.”

Members of the public who may have witnessed this incident or the events leading up to it taking place are asked to contact Lancashire police on 101 quoting log number 1309 of March 1st or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.