Teen suffers multiple stab wounds in housing estate gang attack

Tough stop and search measures are being taken after a teenager was chased by a gang then stabbed multiple times in Skelmersdale.

What are known as Section 60 powers were put in place after the 17-year-old was attacked, suffering wounds to his arms and legs, on Monday afternoon.

Some of the Skelmersdale area covered by the Section 60 powers

Officers were called at 5:20pm to reports that the youngster had been injured after being pursued by a group of teenagers from Bearncroft.



The boy has been taken to hospital for treatment.



The Section 60 covers the areas of Digmoor, Tanhouse and Birch Green and is in place until 3am on Tuesday.



This gives us the power to search people or vehicles without suspicion in an area where we believe violence could take place.

Lancashire Police say they hope that this does not overly concern residents, it’s not being about targeting people but making sure they can do all they can to keep locals and their communities safe, while offering reassurance and maintaining a presence in the area.



The force says it has a team of officers working on finding who was responsible.

A spokesman said: "We do not believe there is any wider threat to the public.



"If you know or saw anything that you think may help our investigation, it is important that you please call us on 101 quoting incident reference 1023 of 29th July.



"Thank you for your on-going support and co-operation. If you have any concerns, please feel to approach an officer out and about in the area."



For more information about Section 60, visi https://www.lancashire.police.uk/help-advice/stop-and-search/section-60-without-suspicion-searches/