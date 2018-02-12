Teen found with drugs and weapon at Preston station

A teenager has been jailed after he was caught at Preston station with cocaine, cannabis, MDMA and a knuckle duster.

Kym Slater, 19, was jailed for 32 months after he pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply, one offence of possession of controlled drugs for personal use and possession of an offensive weapon at Preston Crown Court .

The court heard how on Sunday, 18 June, last year British Transport Police stopped Slater at Preston Railway Station as he was about to board a train to Lancaster carrying a substantial amount of drugs.

Slater was subsequently detained and searched and a Tupperware box containing cannabis wraps was found, along with a knuckle duster.

As a result Slater was arrested following which, he informed the arresting officer that he also had drugs in his pocket in a black bag. A velvet bag containing pink teddy bear shaped pills, a small quantity of white powder and a crystallised substance was found in his jacket pocket.

Around £500 and a mobile phone were also recovered.

Following his arrest, house searches were conducted at the homes of Slater’s parents – where he alternately resided.

A number of items relating to drug offences were recovered at his father’s home including scales, snap bags, a cannabis grinder along with 10 more knuckle dusters.

Investigating officer Det Con Chris Biggs said: “Slater was using the railway as a method of transporting his drugs haul. Thankfully due to his apprehension these illegal substances never made it onto the streets.

“As a result Slater finds himself facing a lengthy jail term which reinforces the message that we will not tolerate the transportation of controlled drugs or offensive weapons on the railway. It will not go unnoticed and robust action will be taken by British Transport Police.”