Teddy bears stolen from baby’s grave in Preston

A young mum is calling for CCTV cameras at Preston Cemetery after teddy bears were stolen from her baby’s grave.

Jessica Hicks, 25, who lost her baby girl Faith at just eight months old, is devastated after items she left there for her daughter were stolen.



“I never got to do anything for her while she was alive,” said Jessica, whose little girl died of multiple medical complications in January 2012.



“The only way thing I get to do now is to put some flowers down and some teddies. It just feels like she’s been royally violated.”



Jessica says that the issue of vandalism and theft has been a problem at the cemetery in New Hall Lane for the last six years.



She wants Preston City Council to install CCTV cameras in an attempt to deter vandals.



“I went to visit her, and low and behold again her beloved items have been stolen and neighbouring baby graves have had teddies heads ripped off and thrown onto the graves,” said Jessica, who now lives in Astley Village, Chorley.



“I’m sick of Preston Cemetery not doing anything for the graves regarding CCTV and these ill people doing despicable things getting away with it.



“Our Lancashire families are suffering because of the issues not being looked into or light being shed upon it.”



“It’s the council that isn’t actually paying for the CCTV, they are not willing to.



“They are doing heritage touring through the cemetery but they are not willing to safeguard the lost lives on there so it’s making me mad.”

A spokesman at Lancashire Constabulary confirmed the theft and said: “Three teddies were taken from a grave at Preston Cemetery between April 2 and September 9.



“A teddy’s head was ripped of and left on the ground at one neighbouring grave.”

The area in Preston Cemetery where the graves for babies are is next to a main road and Jessica says that it is easy to access because it is not protected with fencing.