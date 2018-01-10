Teacher 'rubbed himself' against pupil, court told

A former pupil of an ex teacher accused of sex offences has told a court he ‘rubbed himself against her’ when she was sitting on his knee.

The woman, who cannot be identified, is among several former pupils giving evidence against Graham Brennand, 70, of Calder Avenue, Freckleton.

The ex deputy head is accused of 48 offences of sexual assault against girls and four of cruelty to boys at a time when he worked at St John’s Primary School in Baxenden, East Lancashire.

A woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, took to the witness box at Preston Crown Court where she described how he would press himself against her when checking her work, and let his hand touch her chest.

Prosecuting, Bob Golinski asked if there was physical contact between her and the defendant.

She replied: “It happened frequently.”

She recalled an occasion where she had been upset and crying and said the teacher lifted her onto his knee, where she felt him 'gyrating' against her.

She also said she and other pupils had been driven to a spot in his car to take part in running, and would change into their PE kits in the back of his car while he was in the driver’s seat.

