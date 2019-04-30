Tactical Ops police seize Range Rover outside St George's in Preston

Have your say

Officers pulled over the car late on Sunday evening, April 28, outside the Lune Street entrance to the shopping centre.

The driver is believed to have ignored an earlier warning from police about anti-social driving.

Tactical Police stopped this Range Rover outside St George's shopping centre in Preston on Sunday evening.

The Range Rover - which can retail from £37,000 - £52,000 - was seized under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

What is a Section 59 warning?

Section 59 of the 2002 Police Reform Act is a common tool now used by police constables and police community support officers (PCSOs) to seize vehicles being used in an anti-social manner.

Vehicles can be seized if the police officer / PCSO reasonably believes that a vehicle is being used to:

- cause or likely to cause alarm, distress or annoyance to the public

- careless/inconsiderate driving

- prohibition of off-road vehicles

Vehicles are usually issued with a warning first. If an officer believes a warning has been given within the past 12 months they can seize the vehicle immediately.